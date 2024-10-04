Apple manufacturing partner TSMC and Amkor Technology, an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test company, announced they’ve signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate and bring advanced packaging and test capabilities to Arizona, further expanding the region’s semiconductor ecosystem.

The companies will jointly define the specific packaging technologies, such as TSMC’s Integrated Fan-Out (InFO) and Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) that will be employed to address common customers’ needs.

TSMC has already built one fabrication plant, and another is in the planning stages.

