The second season of the spooky adventure series for kids from DreamWorks Animation, “CURSES!,” arrives today on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: “CURSES!” follows Pandora, Russ and Sky Vanderhouven, a family cursed by their ancestors’ pillaging of ancient artifacts from across the globe in which the father, Alex, was turned to stone. After reversing the curse on an adventure of a lifetime, the second season picks up with Alex rejoining the family as they continue working to undo the damage done by their greedy ancestors. But when something about Alex doesn’t seem quite right, the family must band together to solve the mysteries that confront them, both on the road and within the walls of Briarstone Manor.

The second season of “CURSES!” features the returning voice talents of Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (“Monster High”) as Pandora, Andre Robinson (“The Loud House”) as Russ, Emmy Award nominee Lyric Lewis (“Waffles + Mochi”) as Sky, SAG award winner Reid Scott (“Veep”) as Alex, Rhys Darby (“Our Flag Means Death”) as Stanley, James Marsters (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) as Larry, Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman (“Barbie”) as Margie, Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad (“A Raisin in the Sun”) as Georgia Snitker and Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”) as Cornelius.

