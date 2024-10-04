Apple has defeated Identity Security LLC’s patent infringement allegations concerning user-verification and data-security technology placed into iPhones, according to Bloomberg Law.

The Austin federal jury for the US District Court of the Western District of Texas determined Friday Apple didn’t infringe four asserted patents from Identify Security by placing technology for its Face ID, Touch ID, and passcode security functions into smartphones. The company describes itself as “a niche IT recruiting firm that applies highly talented IT professionals to solve technology and security related business challenges.”

A jury denied Identify Security’s request for more than $360 million in damages today, according to Bloomberg Law. The company sued Apple in May 2021, accusing the electronics company of infringing US Patent Nos. 7,493,497, 8,020,008, 8,489,895, and 9,507,948.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related