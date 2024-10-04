Aqara has extended its smart lock lineup and released its first lever lock, the US$229.99 Smart Lock U300.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this new lock offers an update to traditional non-deadbolt locks, replacing levers and knobs on single-bore doors. It features Matter-over-Thread capabilities and Apple Home key unlocking.

The folks at Aqara say the Smart Lock U300 is natively Matter enabled, ensuring integration with Aqara’s lineup of smart home devices and those from a wide range of third-party brands. Connecting to a Thread Border Router, the U300 can be used with and managed by any Matter-compatible platform (e.g., Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, Home Assistant, SmartThings) with a corresponding Matter Controller.

The U300 is the perfect ally for integrating additional security and convenience throughout the home. The latest smart lever lock in Aqara’s product line enhances household security while delivering a convenient, user-friendly experience. The Aqara U300 Smart Lock is now available for purchase at Aqara’s Amazon brand stores in North America (US, Canada), as well as through select Aqara retailers across North America, South America, South East Asia and Oceania shortly after its launch.

