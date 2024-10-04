Does this mean Apple’s financial report will be scary good or scary bad? The tech giant will hold announce its latest financial results on Halloween (Thursday, October 31) at 2 p.m. (Pacific).

As always, the call will be streamed live on Apple’s website. And, as always, CEO Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri will take questions from journalists and analysts. Thursday will like be Maestri’s participation in the quarterly financial report.

He’ll transition from his current role on January 1, 2025. He’ll continue to lead the Corporate Services teams, including information systems and technology, information security, and real estate and development, reporting to Cook. As part of a planned succession, Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will become Chief Financial Officer and join the executive team.

