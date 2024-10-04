Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.0.1. You can install the update by gong to System Settings > Software Update.

Here’s what the update entails, according to Apple’s release notes: macOS 15.0.1 release (24A348) This update provides important bug fixes for your Mac including:

– Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face

– Improves compatibility with third-party security software

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

