Apple has released visionOS 2.1 for the Apple Vision Pro. There are no new features, but the update includes “important” bug fixes.

According to Apple’s release notes, they include fixes for these issues:

° YouTube video player in Safari may freeze Safari;

° Web Extension data may be lost after updating to visionOS 2;

° Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face.

To install visionOS 2.1, on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

