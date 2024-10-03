Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: Investment bank JP Morgan analysts say that Apple Intelligence is not yet drawing iPhone users to upgrade, and demand for iPhone 16 Pro models is weaker than it was with the iPhone 15 Pro range.

° From MacRumors: Apple CEO Tim Cook will soon be $50 million richer after selling 223,986 shares of Apple Stock, earning him a total of $50,276,076, according to an SEC filing

° From 9to5Mac: A deep dive into the iPhone 16 Pro cameras finds much to love despite some flaws.

° From iCulture.nl: Apple says transcriptions in the Apple Podcasts app is now available in eight additional languages.

° From Macworld: A perfect storm of fire, flood, and funding problems mire Apple’s supply chain at the worst possible time.

° From Cult of Mac: iFixit performed teardowns on the new AirPods 4 and AirPods Max with USB-C on Wednesday, issuing repairability scores of 0 out of 10 for the tricky earbuds and 6 out of 10 for nearly unchanged headphones.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Dave Ginsburg, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jim Rea, and Jeff Gamet look at why Apple has withdrawn its investment interests in OpenAI, and what it means for Apple Intelligence.

