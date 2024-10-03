Apple has released iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 with various bug fixes. Here’s what’s new, according to the company’s release notes:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone including: – Touch screen may be temporarily unresponsive in certain circumstances on iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models

– Camera may freeze when recording macro mode video on the Ultra Wide camera in 4K with HDR turned off on iPhone 16 Pro models

– Messages may unexpectedly quit when replying to a message with a shared Apple Watch face

Performance may be impacted due to an issue with memory allocation on some iPhone models.

iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 can be downloaded on iPhones and iPads by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related