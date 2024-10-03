As noted by MacRumors, in celebration of Diwali, Apple is offering free limited-edition Beats Solo Buds to customers who purchase a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus in India.

The promo started today and ends tomorrow (local time). Diwali, or Dipawali, is India‘s biggest and most important holiday of the year. The festival gets its name from the row (“avali”) of clay lamps (“deepa”) that Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness. This festival is as important to Hindus as the Christmas holiday is to Christians.

