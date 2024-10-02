Plugable has launched the Thunderbolt Docking Station with DisplayLink and 96W Charging (TBT-6950PD). It merges —as you might guess from the name — Thunderbolt and DisplayLink technologies.

Additionally, Plugable announces the release of the 67W Triple USB-C Charging Station (PS3-METERC3), a portable power station designed for those who need to charge multiple devices at home, in the office, or while traveling.

TBT-6950PD

The TBT-6950PD can connect two displays via Thunderbolt and two via HDMI, giving users the benefits of a quad-display setup. It’s compatible with Mac and Windows platforms. Unlike existing Thunderbolt docks, the hybrid technology in the TBT-6950PD can support multiple independent displays even on systems that would otherwise be limited to one, like Macs with base M1/M2/M3 chips, according to Plugable founder and CTO Bernie Thompson.

He adds that one of the standout features of the TBT-6950PD is its 96W power delivery, which provides sufficient power to charge most laptops while connected to the dock. And with 15W charging across all three downstream Thunderbolt ports, phones, tablets, and other Thunderbolt, USB4, and USB-C devices have room to power up.

PS3-METERC3 67W Triple USB-C Charging Station

Alongside the TBT-6950PD docking station, Plugable has also debuted the PS3-METERC3 67W Triple USB-C Charging Station. It features three d USB-C ports, delivering up to 67W of combined output.

Thompson says that one of the standout features of the PS3-METERC3 is its front-facing LED display, which provides real-time information on power distribution across the three USB-C ports. When a device is connected, the corresponding port (C1, C2, or C3) will light up on the screen, giving users an easy and clear understanding of which device is being charged. The display shows the total power being delivered to all connected devices. The display shuts off automatically when no devices are connected.

Availability

The Plugable Thunderbolt Docking Station with DisplayLink and 96W Charging (TBT-6950PD) is available in the U.S. and Canada directly from Plugable.com and on Amazon for US$299.95 with a 17% off discount.

The Plugable Triple USB-C Charging Station (PS3-METERC3) is available in the U.S. and Canada directly from Plugable.com and on Amazon for $34.95 with a 10% discount.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related