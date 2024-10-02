Pebblebee, a company that makes smart tracking solutions, has launched Pebblebee Universal, a line of item trackers that can be seamlessly integrated with both the Apple Find My and the Google Find My Device networks.

According to Pebblebee CEO Daniel Daoura the new Pebblebee Universal lineup includes three distinct trackers, designed to cater to a variety of tracking needs:

Pebblebee Clip Universal – Compact and rechargeable with versatile attachment. Perfect for keys, bags, and more—keep your essentials secure wherever you go.

Pebblebee Card Universal – Ultra-thin rechargeable tracker that fits effortlessly. Slip it into wallets and passports—travel with confidence and peace of mind.

Pebblebee Tag Universal – Pebblebee's smallest rechargeable item tracker ever. Ideal for luggage and all other items—explore without limits.

All three Pebblebee Universal trackers are rechargeable. The Pebblebee Clip Universal and Card Universal devices are now available nationwide in Best Buy stores and online at www.bestbuy.com. All three new models can be purchased online at pebblebee.com at US$34.99 per tracker.

