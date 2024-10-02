Batteries Plus, a specialty battery retailer, has announced an incentive aimed at helping consumers save money while prolonging the life of their iPhones.

Starting today, customers who recycle their old iPhone battery at any Batteries Plus store will receive US$35 off the purchase of a replacement iPhone battery.

“We all know the frustration when our phone battery starts to lose its strength and we find our phones constantly sitting on a charger throughout the day,” said Jon Sica, chief operating officer for Batteries Plus. “But a brand-new phone doesn’t need to be the answer. Simply replacing the battery can keep a cell phone running at its full potential, while also saving our customers hundreds of dollars.”

Not only is replacing a phone battery cost-effective, but recycling the spent battery is a crucial step toward reducing electronic waste, he adds.

“By taking advantage of this offer, consumers are contributing to a greener planet while ensuring their devices perform at their best,” Sica says. “This incentive furthers Batteries Plus’s commitment to making battery recycling accessible and mainstream.”

