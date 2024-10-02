Apple App Store revenue rose 14% year-over-year in September, according to a report from Bank of America, as noted by Investing.com.

The bank said in a note Wednesday that the increase was driven by strong global demand, with SensorTower data showing that Apple App Store revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024) totaled $7.8 billion, a rise of 13.6% y/y.

In the same period, total app downloads (iPhone and iPad) grew by 5.5%, reaching 8.9 billion. Gaming apps, which still dominate the App Store’s revenue, grew by 6% yea-over-year to $3.9 billion, although they now account for 50% of total revenue compared to 54% a year ago, according to the bank.

