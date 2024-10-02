Adobe has unveiled Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2025 and a standalone Photoshop Elements 2025.

The former costs US$149.99. The latter is $99.99. These prices are for a three-year license. Upgrades from previous versions are $119.99 ($79.99 for students and teachers) for the Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2025 and $79.99 for the standalone Photoshop Elements 2025.

Photoshop Elements 2025 & Premiere Elements 2025 is a photo and video editing software software bundle for folks who want to edit and create with their photos and videos. Photoshop Elements is designed for consumers who are just getting started with photo editing and want an easy way to organize, edit, create, and share their photos. Both are sold as a 3-year term license with no recurring subscription fees required

Like this: Like Loading...

Related