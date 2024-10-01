Parks Associates’ new consumer study Consumer Perception and Use of Generative AI reveals voice commands to alert emergency services are among the most valued smart speaker applications — especially for owners of Apple’s HomePod.

The report by the research group shows 31% of US internet households show interest in a smart home speaker/display that can request medical, fire, or police assistance with voice commands. According to Parks Associate President/CMO Elizabeth Parks, after rapid growth in the first five years, the market for smart speakers and displays has hit a ceiling.

Parks Associates research shows 50% of US internet households own a smart speaker or display in 2024, with little growth since 2021. Category leaders seek to reinvigorate the category with a more intuitive and natural experience powered by generative AI. The smart speaker user base is ready for next-generation applications, according to the new research:

50% of smart speaker or display owners have used a generative AI tool, versus 30% of non-users.

Apple HomePod users in particular show high usage (71%), compared to users of Google (59%) and Amazon (46%) smart speaker platforms.

“To address the waning demand for voice devices, and the perception of limited utility, companies can enhance voice experiences with personalized features that adapt to user preferences,” Parks said. “Providing clear user guides and addressing privacy concerns will also help build trust and confidence in using voice commands.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related