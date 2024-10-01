Sinclair’s NewsON, a provider of live and on-demand local news content and Mindgrub, a digital innovation agency, have announced what they describe as a “landmark collaboration.”

The companies say they’re “pioneering the future of spatial computing in news media consumption” by launching an Apple Vision Pro app for NewsON. This marks Sinclair’s first foray into spatial computing specifically for local news delivery, blending digital content with physical surroundings.

The NewsON app for Vision Pro introduces a”Newsroom immersion” feature, leveraging spatial aspects of the Vision Pro for displaying interactive news maps and a complete immersive environment. NewsON’s Vision Pro app features partnerships with over 280 local TV stations in TV markets covering more than 90% of U.S. households and provides access to on-demand newscasts and short form story clips from local TV stations nationwide.

Powered by RealityKit and SwiftUI, NewsON’s Vision Pro app also offers photorealistic 3D renderings and intuitive user experiences, according to Ron Stitt, vice president and general manager, NewsON.

