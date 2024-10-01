Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: While a Chinese regulatory filing showed that all iPhone 16 models are rated for up to 45W charging speeds, tests have since shown that the devices do not actually charge this fast. However, there are still improvements.

° From AppleInsider: A fire that broke out on September 28th at a factory that supplies iPhone components in Hosur, India has forced the plant to temporarily close.

° From 9toMac: Major AI bill is vetoed by California governor, despite increased calls for regulation.

° From Wired: An “iPhone of AI” makes no sense. Why is Jony Ive really building?

° From Macworld: A M4 MacBook Pro leak reveals key upgrades coming to the base model.

° From WFSB: Police in Waterbury, Connecticut, were able to find a stolen Ferrari worth over half a million dollars, all thanks to a pair of AirPods left behind by the vehicle’s owner.

