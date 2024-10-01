The National Labor Relations Board has accused Apple of violating employees’ rights to organize and advocate for better working conditions by maintaining a series of unlawful workplace rules, reports Reuters.

In a complaint announced on Monday, the U.S. labor board said Apple required employees nationwide to sign illegal confidentiality, non-disclosure, and non-compete agreements and imposed overly broad misconduct and social media policies. The complaint accuses Apple of “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees in the exercise of” their rights under federal labor law.

Apple, in a statement provided by a spokesperson to Reuters, said it has always respected its employees’ rights to discuss wages, hours and working conditions, which is reflected in its employment policies.

“We strongly disagree with these claims and will continue to share the facts at the hearing,” the company said.

This isn’t the first brush-up between the National Labor Relations Board and Apple. In October 2022 the labor board accused Apple of union-busting at a New York City retail store. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) urged the board to do so when it accused Apple of anti-union activities at the company’s World Trade Center store on May 19.

