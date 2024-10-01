Moravian University — located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania — has been named an Apple Distinguished School for the 2024-2027 term, marking the third time since 2018 that the institution has earned this prestigious distinction.

Apple Distinguished Schools are, in Apple’s words, “centers of leadership and educational excellence that demonstrate Apple’s vision for learning with technology.” There are more than 470 such schools in 34 countries.

“Being named an Apple Distinguished School for the third time since 2018 is a testament to our commitment to embracing technology as a means to enhance learning,” said Bryon Grigsby, president of Moravian University. “As the sixth-oldest college in the United States and the fastest-growing institution in the region, we are proud of our ability to remain at the forefront of academic innovation while honoring our deep history. This distinction affirms that Moravian continues to offer a world-class education, preparing our students for post-college success in a rapidly changing world.”

Since its first recognition in 2018, Moravian University has continued to invest heavily in technology to help its students succeed. The Apple Distinguished School status further cements its place as a leader in the digital transformation of higher education, Grigsby said. Moravian’s 3:1 Apple technology program equips all first-year undergraduate students with a MacBook Pro, an iPad with Apple Pencil and new in fall 2024, Apple Watch.

Grisby said the university’s commitment to students is also evident in the Wellness at Moravian initiative that will integrate innovative technology, like the Apple Watch and Fitness +, into the everyday lives of students to help foster their physical and mental wellbeing.

For more information about Moravian University’s Apple Distinguished School program, watch this video: Apple Distinguished School | Moravian University. For more information about Apple technology at Moravian University, go to moravian.edu/apple.

