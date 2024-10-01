AppYea, a developer of a wearable solution to monitor sleep apnea and snoring, has launched the new AppySleep device.

The company says it’s the first product to leverage AI for optimal customization of snoring treatment and can also detect irregular breathing patterns. At this stage of the launch, the app can be downloaded for free. However, using the app requires purchasing the accompanying wristband, available at the company’s store or on Amazon for an introductory price of US$149.

The wristband will purportedly be delivered to U.S. customers within 72 hours. It connects to an app on iPhone or Android to detect snoring and activates gentle vibrations, prompting users to change their sleeping position.

Customers who purchase AppySleep during the launch will receive a free access to a personal cloud where they can view their sleep history, statistics, personalized graphs, and track improvements in their snoring and overall sleep quality.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related