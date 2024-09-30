Xiao-I Corp., a developer of AI solutions, has reported an update on its s ongoing VIE patent infringement lawsuit with Apple.

On September 24, 2024, the Shanghai High People’s Court held a hearing on the case, both Xiao-I’s and Apple’s legal teams were in attendance for the hearing. The trial phase of the lawsuit was concluded on July 31, 2024, and the parties to the lawsuit are awaiting the Court’s final ruling.

In August 2020, Shanghai Xiao-i was awarded a Chinese patent for a voice assistant similar to Siri. This led the company to revive (again) a lawsuit against Apple.

The company has asked for 10 billion yuan (approximately $1.43 billion) in damages. The company also wants Apple to cease “manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing” all products that it says infringe on the patent.

