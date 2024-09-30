Nexthink, which specializes in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management, has announced the latest addition to its Nexthink Library —the Jamf Health Dashboard, providing macOS administrators with visibility into the health and status of Jamf installations across all enterprise Macs.

With its introduction, Nexthink brings deeper operational intelligence to macOS environments, empowering IT teams to monitor, analyze, and optimize the health of Jamf deployments at scale, says chief marketing and strategy officer at Nexthink, Yassine Zaied. He adds that by leveraging Nexthink Infinity’s real-time data capabilities, the Jamf Health Dashboard provides actionable insights into:

Jamf Client Health : Monitor deployment consistency, agent status, and configuration health across the enterprise.

: Monitor deployment consistency, agent status, and configuration health across the enterprise. Compliance & Security : Ensure policies and profiles are effectively applied and detect deviations that could impact security posture.

: Ensure policies and profiles are effectively applied and detect deviations that could impact security posture. Performance Metrics : Track and analyze key performance indicators, ensuring Jamf and macOS environments run smoothly and without disruption.

: Track and analyze key performance indicators, ensuring Jamf and macOS environments run smoothly and without disruption. User Experience: Gain visibility into the end-user experience on Jamf-managed Macs, allowing for proactive troubleshooting and improvements.

