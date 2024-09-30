In a X post, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple will be making a donation to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.The exact amount of the donation wasn’t disclosed.

“We’re thinking of all those facing the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” Cook says in the post. Apple will be making a donation to help with relief efforts on the ground.”

According to AP News, the death toll from the hurricane is now at almost 100. Officials have warned that rebuilding from the widespread loss of homes and property would be lengthy and difficult. The storm upended life throughout the Southeast. Deaths also were reported in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.

