Apple has removed the iPhone apps for Beddit models 3.0 and 3.5 from the App Store, reports MacRumors. This is part of a slow removal of all things Beddit by the tech giant.

In 2017 Apple acquired Beddit, known for its sleep tracking hardware and software. The first product to be discontinued was the US$149.95 Sleep Monitor (pictured), that automatically tracked your sleep and worked with the Beddit app on your iPhone or iPad to help you achieve better sleep.

