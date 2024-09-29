Apple has apparently dropped out of a new funding round for OpenAI at the last minute, but this will have no impact on its plans to integrate optional ChatGPT queries into Apple Intelligence, according to AppleInsider.

The article says it isn’t clear as to why Apple isn’t investing into the funding round. On May 30, it was reported that Apple had finalized a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT functionality into its various operating systems, via the upcoming Apple Intelligence.OpenAI is a U.S. based AI research organization founded in December 2015, researching artificial intelligence with the goal of developing “safe and beneficial” artificial general intelligence, which it defines as “highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.”

The tech giant announced Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad that “combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that’s incredibly useful and relevant” at last month’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related