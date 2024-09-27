Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Cult of Mac: A request by former President Donald Trump that Apple help law enforcement access the contents of iPhones owned by men who tried to assassinate him is apparently based on a mistaken idea about how encryption works.

° From AppleInsider: A letter has been sent from Congress to the Department of Defense claiming China’s subsidizing of display producers is a security risk to the US, with an endgame that could result in forcing Apple to change its supply sources.

° From Politico: Ireland has a problem everyone wants: How to spend its €14.1 billion windfall from Apple.

° From Macworld: What happened to the Apple Watch Series X?Apple’s long-rumored Apple Watch overhaul still hasn’t materialized.

° From MacRumors: Disney+ has announced a new “Paid Sharing” program across multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, as its global account sharing crackdown kicks up a gear.

