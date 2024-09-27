Fleet, the open-source device management platform, has announced support for iOS and iPadOS devices.

Fleet’s latest release includes support for iOS and iPadOS devices alongside macOS, Windows, and Linux. Enterprises can now manage all their devices from a single, open platform including the ability to automatically enroll drop-shipped company-secured devices, manage apps, and remotely control OS settings. Fleet CEO says this simplifies device management while still providing the level of bare metal control enterprises require.

“Fleet’s approach allows IT teams to tap directly into each operating system’s native capabilities while avoiding the headaches and limitations of proprietary tools,” he adds. “Financial companies that are traditionally risk-averse and security-conscious are embracing this model as they look to rationalize their IT spending and tool overlap.”

Fleet’s source code remains publicly available. And to help customers in existing contracts, Fleet is opening an assisted migration window at no cost for one year with new customers before January. Some restrictions apply.

