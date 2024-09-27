Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for the second season of its Emmy Award-nominated comedy “Shrinking,” starring Emmy Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, and created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, and Segel.

The 12-episode second season will premiere globally on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes on Wednesday, October 16, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until December 25, 2024.

Here’s how the series is described: “Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he makes huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Emmy Award nominee Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season two.

