Apple Original Films’ upcoming “F1” racing drama may be Apple’s last big theatrical release, according to Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article). The film is due in theaters on June 27, 2025

The tech giant once intended to spent US$1 billion on high profile theatrical movie releases. However, after several box offer failures — — the company is moving those films to the Apple TV+ streaming service, Bloomberg reports.

From the article: Apple will now focus on making about a dozen movies a year, most of them produced for less than $100 million, according to people familiar with the company’s plans who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about an internal matter. That means Apple’s commitment to spend $1 billion annually on films won’t change, but the makeup of the company’s movie slate and release strategies will, the people said. Apple will still aim to take one or two big theatrical swings a year with films exceptionally approved for higher budgets, such as F1. But films like Wolfs, for which Clooney and Pitt earned a combined sum of tens of millions of dollars, will be marketed as streaming rather than theatrical titles.

About ‘F1’

“F1” is a Formula One racing feature from Joseph Kosinski, Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, starring Academy Award winner Brad Pitt. Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is set to direct, and will produce the feature alongside seven-time Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, Plan B Entertainment (“World War Z”), Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise).

In the film, Brad Pitt stars as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver against the titans of the sport.

The film is produced by Bruckheimer and Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Kosinski, Mercedes driver and seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton, and Plan B Entertainment. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer. Ehren Kruger (“Top Gun: Maverick”) writes the screenplay.

About Apple TV+

