Some Mac users are experiencing USB connectivity problems after upgrading to macOS Sequoia, reports AppleInsider.

I haven’t experienced the issue, but there are a few reports on Reddit and on Apple’s support forum claiming that some upgraders to macOS Sequoia are having USB port trouble. Drives and chargers plugged into the USB-C ports of a MacBook aren’t being detected, or take a long time to become usable, one Reddit post claims. There are other similar reports on Reddit as well.

It’s likely that Apple will address the issue in an operating system update. It is certainly due, as last week it was reported that macOS Sequoia was “breaking” some cybersecurity tools.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related