Michigan State University has announced that Apple has been honored with the prestigious Michigan 4-H Citation Award.

On September 21, te organization was recognized during the Michigan 4-H Legacy Awards Celebration hosted by Michigan State University Extension and the Michigan 4-H Foundation in East Lansing.

Two Michigan 4-H Citation Awards are given each year. They honor individuals and organizations whose multicounty, regional, state, or national contributions and support have significantly advanced the work of MSU Extension’s 4-H Youth Development.

The contributions of honorees have expanded the capacity of Michigan 4-H to affect the lives of Michigan young people in positive, significant and meaningful ways. This award, given since 1946, is the highest recognition bestowed by Michigan 4-H Youth Development and is presented with support from the Michigan 4-H Foundation.

Apple’s partnership with MSU Extension and Michigan 4-H Youth Development began in 2022. Thanks to Apple’s support and advocacy, a new and innovative 4-H STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) program was launched in multiple Michigan communities, providing 4-H families with much-needed access to technology.

The new partnership, 4-H Clovers CODE (Creating Opportunity Designed for Everyone), is supported by Apple’s Community Education Initiative and helps youth develop critical life skills and gain experience with state-of-the-art technology. Apple provided MSU Extension with hardware such as iPads and MacBooks, scholarships, and professional development opportunities and support for staff and volunteers.

Apple also provided support for a staff member to focus on STEAM programs using Apple curriculum. As a result, 4-H Clovers CODE offers a variety of camps, clubs and groups, after-school, and in-school partnerships in coding, photography, video, drawing, and music.

The program was launched in southeast Michigan’s Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. In its first year, 4-H Clovers CODE reached nearly 1,100 participants through 43 different programs and activities.

In 2023, the 4-H Clovers CODE program expanded to rural locations in Chippewa, Delta, Gogebic, Lake, Leelanau, Luce, Mason, Menominee, and Schoolcraft counties and reached more than 8,100 young people, teachers, and volunteers through 103 programs and activities. In 2024, the program is expanding again to Alger, Ingham, and Marquette counties.

In addition to hands-on programming for young people, support from Apple has helped Michigan 4-H bridge the connectivity gap in communities. Young people and adult volunteers can use 4-H Clovers CODE iPads at county 4-H meetings to enroll in 4-H and complete online training modules. This provides access to those without the technology at home and support to older volunteers who may not be comfortable using the tools and systems on their own.

This Citation Award celebrates “Apple’s commitment to improving the lives of Michigan 4-H’ers and improving technology access to underserved communities.”

