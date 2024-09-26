A European Union initiative to speed up measures to control artificial intelligence got off to a rocky start on Wednesday as Apple and Meta passed on joining the pledge, reports Politico.

However, 115 other companies signed the pledge upon launch.The EU’s Artificial Intelligence Pact voluntary pledges call on participating companies to commit to at least three core actions:

AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in the organisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act.

to foster the uptake of AI in the organisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act. High-risk AI systems mapping : Identifying AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk under the AI Act

: Identifying AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk under the AI Act Promoting AI literacy and awareness among staff, ensuring ethical and responsible AI development.

The EU is a political and economic union of 28 member states that are located primarily in Europe. Its policies aim “to ensure the free movement of people, goods, services, and capital within the internal market, enact legislation in justice and home affairs, and maintain common policies on trade, agriculture, fisheries, and regional development.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related