I’m sad to report that after 15 years the iMore website will quit posting new content.

The site will stay online so readers can continue to access articles from the archive, and the forum at https://forums.imore.com/ will remain active until November 1. iMore’s sister sites, TechRadar.com and TomsGuide.com , will continue to publish Apple-related news and reviews.

Here’s a note from Gerald and the iMore team: Launching in the wake of the very first iPhone back in 2008, a game-changing device not just for Apple but the world at large, it’s somewhat fitting that we wrap publication here in 2024 on the precipice of the launch of a new industry-shifting technology from Apple in the shape of Apple Intelligence. Just as Apple wasn’t the first company to make a smartphone, it’s not the first to test the waters of artificial intelligence, either — but just as the iPhone became world-conquering, so too may Apple Intelligence reshape the way we interact with technology for years to come.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related