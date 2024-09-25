Zens, which specializes in wireless charging solutions, has unveiled its latest limited edition collection, inspired by trends in interior design. The collection features a white and copper finish, with copper reflecting the material of the wireless charging coil.

Two products are available in this exclusive copper/white edition: the Magnetic Nightstand Charger, designed specifically for iPhone 12 and newer models, and the Nightstand Charger Pro 2, which allows simultaneous charging of both an iPhone and an Apple Watch. These sleek chargers combine functionality with style, replacing outdated alarm clocks and blending effortlessly into any decor.

Both chargers are fully compatible with Apple’s StandBy Mode, transforming an iPhone into a personalized display while charging. Whether you’re checking the time, weather forecast, viewing photos, or customizing the display colors to match your interior, Zens chargers seamlessly blend functionality with style, says Zens CEO Johan Plasmans.

The Magnetic Nightstand Charger (approximately US$56) and Nightstand Charger Pro 2 (approximately $112) in copper/white are now available in limited quantities.

