In a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — Morgan Stanley says that its surveys show iPhone 16 demand is lower than before.

Specifically, on average, those lead times (compared to 2023’s ) are:

iPhone 16 Pro Max 25.5 days (instead of 43.5 days)

iPhone 16 Pro 18.5 (instead of 32.5)

iPhone 16 9 (instead of 14)

iPhone 16 Plus 7.9 (instead of 13.9)

“When we aggregate all of our iPhone lead time data,” says Morgan Stanley, “average iPhone 16 lead times from pre-order to today stands at 14 days, shortest amongst all cycles in the last 5 years and roughly in-line with the iPhone 12 cycle.”

