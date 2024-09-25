Microsoft has announced that it plans to combine its Xbox and Xbox Game Pass apps into one for iPhones, iPads, and Android devices.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that provides gamers with a rotating selection of games to play on an Xbox console or Windows PC. With the Xbox Game Pass app, you can search, view, and download games available in the Game Pass catalog, but the titles cannot be played on the iPhone and iPad directly. The Xbox gives more access to the console, including streaming games.

From Microsoft’s post: Starting this week, we’re streamlining the mobile app experience by moving features from the separate Xbox Game Pass app into the Xbox app. These updates will be available for Xbox beta members on mobile and will be coming to everyone soon. As part of these changes, we will no longer support new downloads of the Xbox Game Pass app, starting in November.

