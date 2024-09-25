Kandji, an Apple endpoint management and security platform, has announced Kai, an AI device management assistant for Apple devices.

With Kai, Kandji harnesses the power of AI to equip IT teams with fast, insightful answers to questions about their corporate Apple devices, to drive efficiency and make more informed decisions – all while maintaining full data privacy, according to Weldon Dodd, SVP of Global Solutions at Kandji.

In a 2023 survey of IT leaders in organizations with 1,000 or more employees, 76% said that the use of Apple devices in their companies increased over the past year. But only 35% of IT teams characterized their Apple device management capabilities as “mature,” while 93% said their organizations would benefit from additional management capabilities. Kai gives them just that: By simplifying the reporting process, IT teams can make a larger impact at work by dedicating more time to high-value execution.

Dodd says that Kai builds upon Kandji Prism, a reporting tool that uses traditional, filter-based queries to provide fleetwide visibility. Now those same queries can be performed using natural language, which empowers IT team members of all technical levels, including those in leadership positions, to quickly and efficiently obtain device information, freeing them up for more strategic work, he adds.

Kai is the first iteration of Kandji’s AI efforts and will be available to select customers for early testing on September 25. Kai will become generally available in 2025 as part of Kandji’s continued efforts to bring the same intelligence to other features. For more information click here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related