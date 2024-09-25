Last night, Apple Retail Union-CWA Local 6016 members at the Penn Square Mall Apple Store in Oklahoma City overwhelmingly voted to ratify their first collectively-bargained contract, becoming the second union of Apple Store retail workers in the country to do so.

Highlights of the three-year agreement include:

Wage increases of up to 11.5% over the next three years.

Worker involvement in scheduling and guaranteed paid time off to vote.

A safer and more democratic workplace with a grievance and arbitration process and the establishment of joint Safety and Health and Working Relations committees.

Job protection in the event of a store closure or relocation and severance pay.

Guaranteed paid time off, health and other benefits

Last month workers voted unanimously to authorize a strike and held an informational picket following months of delays at the bargaining table. However, subsequent bargaining sessions in early September were productive and workers secured a tentative agreement on September 6, according to Michael Forsythe, Genius Admin and member of Apple Retail Union-CWA.

The 78 retail workers at the Penn Square Apple Store represent the second team of Apple’s retail workers to win a collectively bargained contract and the first to do so with the support of Communications Workers of America. In August, workers at the Towson Town Square store in Maryland, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, ratified the first collectively-bargained contract between Apple retail workers and the tech giant.

