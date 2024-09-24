As noted by AppleInsider, Apple Watch owners can’t activate their cell plans through Verizon — unless they bought the device from the carrier, or complain at length. And I can attest this is true.

AppleInsider reports notes that it’s been contacted by users reporting having to spend hours on the phone to Verizon support for what appears to be a common issue. For example: when an Apple Watch is bought from any other vendor, including Apple itself, its IMEI serial number is not in Verizon’s database. Consequently, the Apple Watch will not be activated.

When I tried to replace my Ultra 2 with a Series 10 on my Verizon account using the Verizon link for doing so, it repeatedly told me that the service wasn’t available. When I FINALLY managed to access the web page, I went through the steps to replace an Apple Watch.

I selected the Ultra 2 (shown on my list of Verizon devices) and clicked replace, I was then told no such item was listed in my account. This happened repeatedly.

Frustrated, I went to the nearest Verizon store and had them replace the Ultra 2 with a Series 8, and activate the new smart watch. I was there a while, since even the Verizon employee had trouble doing it. But he finally made it work.

Or so I thought. However, later that day, TWO Apple Watch Series 8 showed up in my Apple Watch app on my iPhone. I had to delete both (saving the cellular plan) info, then re-pair my (single) Series 8 to my iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Very frustrating to say the least. And while I’m ranting, let me add the the entire Verizon web site seems to have been developed by chimpanzees (or perhaps that’s an insult to chimps).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related