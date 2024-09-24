On Monday Apple seeded the second beta of HomePod software version 18.1 to developers for testing, but it has since pulled the beta, reports MacRumors. Apparently, the update “bricked” some HomePods and HomePod minis.

Users running the HomePod beta can still install 18.1 beta 1, which doesn’t appear to have the same issue. Or, better yet if you’re having problems, ditch all beta software.

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

° Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

° On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

° Tap Software Update.

° Tap Install. This will install the update on all your HomePod speakers.

