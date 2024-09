Apple has updated its Shazam app that that supports the new Music Haptics feature in iOS 18. It’s available at the Apple App Store.

Shazam is a music recognition app that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. Last year it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide. It’s available as a standalone app and as a built-in feature on the iPhone and iPad.

