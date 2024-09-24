This should be good news for the Mac: the United States personal computer market is poised for 6% growth this year and next, according to Canalys.

The research group says PC shipments (excluding tablets) to the United States grew 4% year-on-year to 18.9 million units in Q2 2024. Notebook demand was especially strong, with shipments posting an annual growth rate of more than 5%.

Following a healthy first half of 2024, the market is now poised to see growth accelerate, according to Canalys. Total PC shipments to the US are expected to rise 6% to just under 70 million units in 2024 before growing another 6% to 74 million units in 2025, notes the research group.

In the second quarter of 2024, Apple sold 2.32 million Macs for 12.3% market share. That compares to sales of 2.31 million Macs and market share of 12.7% in the second quarter of 2023. (Canalys doesn’t count tablets such as iPads as PCs).

