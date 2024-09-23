WELOV, a brand of AiDot, has announced that with the latest updates to Apple’s operating systems and frameworks, the Matter P200 Pro Smart Air Purifier is now fully compatible with the Apple Home ecosystem via Matter.

This development brings enhanced connectivity and streamlined control, offering users a seamless experience when integrating the P200 Pro into their Apple-based smart home environments, according to Kevin Bright, director of Communications at WELOV.

“With Apple’s updated platforms, the WELOV Matter P200 Pro can now be controlled effortlessly via the Apple Home app, Siri voice commands, and through automation settings that sync with other Apple Home-compatible devices,” he adds. “This ensures a more efficient and personalized approach to air purification, improving the health and comfort of any indoor space.”

The WELOV Matter P200 Pro offers air purification with advanced filtration and real-time air quality monitoring. This integration empowers Apple users to effortlessly control their air quality with the technology they already trust and rely on, Bright says.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related