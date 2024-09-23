9to5Mac reports that some iPhone 16 Pro owners are reporting intermittent issues with their phone’s touchscreen responsiveness.

Users experience taps and swipes seemingly being ignored, which affects various interactions like scrolling, pressing buttons, and missed presses on keys on the virtual keyboard.

Based on 9to5Mac’s testing, reader reports, and a growing number of online complaints, the issue appears to stem from a software bug, rather than a hardware fault. Specifically, iOS’s accidental touch rejection algorithm seems to be overly sensitive, causing intended touches to be ignored, the article adds.

I’m not experienced any issues with my iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, hopefully, Apple will release a software update soon to address the issue.

