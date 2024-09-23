Michelle Pfeiffer is set to star in “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” joining Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman in the Apple TV+ series based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel, reports Deadline. The eight-part series hails from TV creator David E. Kelley (Pfeiffer’s husband) and is set in the world of OnlyFans with a wrestling twist.

According to Deadline, here’s how the series is described: Fanning stars as Margo Millet, the child of a Hooters waitress (Pfeiffer) and an ex-pro wrestler, who has always known she’d have to make it on her own.

So she enrolls at her local junior college, even though she can’t imagine how she’ll ever make a living. She’s still figuring things out and never planned to have an affair with her English professor—and while the affair is brief, it isn’t brief enough to keep her from getting pregnant. Despite everyone’s advice, she decides to keep the baby, mostly out of naiveté and a yearning for something bigger.”

Now, at twenty, Margo is alone with an infant, unemployed, and on the verge of eviction. She needs a cash infusion—fast. When her estranged father, Jinx, shows up on her doorstep and asks to move in with her, she agrees in exchange for help with childcare. Then Margo begins to form a plan: she’ll start an OnlyFans as an experiment, and soon finds herself adapting some of Jinx’s advice from the world of wrestling. Could this be the answer to all of Margo’s problems, or does internet fame come with too high a price?

Pfeiffer will play Shyanne, Margo’s (Fanning) mother, who had worked at Bloomingdales for the past 15 years, following her six-year stint at Hooters. Kidman is believed to be playing Margo and her professor’s mediator.

