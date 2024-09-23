With the launch of the iPhone 16 series—featuring some of the largest models yet—Allstate Protection Plans has put the iPhone 16 Pro Max through its longest-running test: the sidewalk drop.

Recent iPhone models have survived Allstate Protection Plans’ dunk tests with so little impact that the test has been retired for Apple smartphones. However, all smartphones remain vulnerable to drops, including Apple’s flagship Pro Max models—and the new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Allstate Protection Plans Breakability Drop Test of the iPhone 16 Pro Max can be viewed here and includes the following results:

Front-down Drop Test: After one face-down drop on a sidewalk from six feet, iPhone 16 Pro Max shattered across its display and suffered scuffing along its titanium frame. Upon impact, the display went black, then flickered white for approximately two minutes, before finally going permanently black. This rendered the device unusable. However, haptic responses could still be felt when pressing the power and camera buttons, so it’s possible the device could be saved with repair. Apple.com lists iPhone 16 Pro Max front screen repair as $379 (without AppleCare).

Back-down Drop Test: After one back-down drop on a sidewalk from six feet, iPhone 16 Pro Max shattered across its rear panel and suffered damage to its raised glass camera housing. The device remained fully functional, including all camera capabilities, which is an improvement over the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, it was not safe to handle with bare hands due to raised and loose glass. Apple.com lists iPhone 16 Pro Max rear panel repair as $199 (without AppleCare).

Evolution of Breakability Tests

In 2014, the Allstate Protection Plans (then known as SquareTrade) iPhone 6 dunk test was 10 seconds in less than a foot of water. Five years later in 2019, the iPhone 11 remained functional after being submerged by the DunkBot for 30 minutes in five feet of water.

Later in 2014, “Bendgate” emerged after iPhone 6 Plus users reported their phones bending in pockets. Allstate Protection Plans responded with the BendBot revealing that the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge cracked under the same pressure as the iPhone 6 Plus. With the rise of foldable phones, they introduced the FoldBot, demonstrating Samsung’s folding models could handle up to 120,000 folds. However, no smartphone has survived DropBot.

With the iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at $1,199 and repairs costing as much as US$749 (without AppleCare), Allstate Protection Plans “highly recommends the use of phone cases and screen protectors,” says Jason Siciliano, vice president of marketing and global creative director at Allstate Protection Plans. For more information, visit AllstateProtectionPlans.com.

