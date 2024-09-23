DXOMARK has released its “Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Test” based on an analysis of 3,000 photos and 150 hours of video.

The test measures the smartphone’s performance in photo, video, and zoom quality from an end-user perspective. The iPhone 16 Pro Max was ranked fourth overall. Ahead of it in the test were: the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL; and the Honor Magic6 Pro.

From the DXOMARK report: Like its predecessors, the latest Apple flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, did very well in the DXOMARK Camera tests, achieving an overall score that puts it among the very best smartphones for imaging. It shone particularly in video mode where it delivered better results than any other mobile device we have tested. It significantly surpasses its main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, in this area and in photo as well.

Even though the primary camera hardware on the Pro Max remained mostly unchanged over the previous model, Apple still managed to make improvements in a range of image quality and camera performance areas. In video mode, the new iPhone again managed to grab the top spot in our ranking, thanks to outstanding test results across the board at 4K resolution and with the 60fps variable frame rate. In addition, the Apple flagship comes with a new 4K /120fps mode and a range of “Pro” modes that allow for customization of settings and are, in this form, not available on competing devices. In photo mode, the camera benefited from improved processing and new editing options. We particularly noticed an improved color performance at default settings.

DXOMARK says the iPhone 16 Pro Mac’s pros are: Best video mode on a smartphone

Excellent for taking pictures and videos of friends and family

Wide dynamic range across the entire zoom range

Accurate white balance and natural color rendering

Excellent levels of detail and texture in bright light

Fast and accurate autofocus

Effective video stabilization

Its cons are listed as:

