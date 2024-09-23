This should be good news for the Mac: shipments of personal computing (PC) devices are expected to grow 2.6% year-over-year in 2024 to 398.9 million units, according to IDC.

The research group says the traditional PC market will remain flat in 2024 with 261 million units shipped while the tablet market is forecast to grow 7.2% year-over-year as a refresh cycle and project investments are expected to drive the market.

However,, PCs are forecast to grow 4.3% year over year in 2025 as the end of support for Windows 10 will drive a refresh cycle particularly among commercial buyers. However, IDC says this is also expected to present an opportunity for Apple to gain marginal share – growing from 9.1% in 2024 to 9.7% in 2025 and 10.2% in 2026 – as businesses use the PC refresh cycle to migrate some workflows to Mac.

