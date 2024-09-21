Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of September 16-20.

° Apple TV+ earned 10 Emmy Awards, including honors for “Slow Horses” and “The Morning Show.”

° I’m skeptical, but, in a Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that iPhone 16 pre-order sales are less than expected.

° The FDA has published approval for sleep apnea detection on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2.

° An Apple Maps update adds detailed national park hikes, topographic maps, and more.

° Apple has released tvOS 18, which introduces intelligent features like InSight, which displays timely information about actors, characters, and music from every live-action Apple TV+ movie and show onscreen in real time.

° VisionOS 2 has arrived for the Vision Pro with new spatial computer experiences.

° Apple has released watchOS 11with sleep apnea notifications, the Vitals app, training load, additional customization for Activity rings, a more personalized Smart Stack, and more.

° iPadOS 18 comes to town with new intelligence features and experiences designed for the Apple Pencil.

° Apple has released iOS 18, bringing iPhone users new ways to personalize their iPhone with deeper customization to the Home Screen and Control Center.

° macOS Sequoia is here, bringing iPhone Mirroring, Apple Intelligence, and more to the Mac.

° Apple, powered by its laptop and tablet satisfaction, takes back sole possession of first place in the ASCI Household Index and Electronics Study 2024.

° Apple has updated its iWork apps (Pages, Keynote, and Numbers) for macOS Sequoia, iOS, and iPadOS.

° Euroconsumer is launching a coordinated class-action suit in Belgium, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, alleging it was Apple’s fault that music services raised subscription charges.

° If you’re aiming to steer clear of low-rated content, Apple TV+ might just be your ideal streaming service.

° Apple’s long-in-the-works, in-house Wi-Fi chip may arrive in 2025 iPhones and iPads.

° Apple has announced California driver’s licenses and state IDs can now be added to Apple Wallet, enabling residents to add and present their IDs using an iPhone or Apple Watch

